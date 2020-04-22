Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Steel sales fall 11 pc to 7 MT in Jan-Mar 2020; output up at 7.84 MT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 13:30 IST
Tata Steel sales fall 11 pc to 7 MT in Jan-Mar 2020; output up at 7.84 MT

Tata Steel Ltd (TSL) on Wednesday said its consolidated sales fell by over 11 per cent to 7 million tonne (MT) during March quarter 2020 as compared to the year-ago period, hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The consolidated production during the quarter increased by over 1.5 per cent to 7.84 MT from 7.72 MT in January-March 2019, TSL said in a statement.         In the just concluded quarter, TSL's India sales were at 4.03 MT, down from 4.72 MT in the year-ago period, while the output increased to 4.74 MT from 4.48 MT.          The company's sales in Europe fell to 2.37 MT from 2.57 MT in the year-ago period, while production also fell to 2.56 MT from 2.73 MT.

Tata Steel South East Asia registered almost flat sales at 0.60 MT compared to 0.59 MT in January-March 2019, while the output was at 0.54 MT, marginally up from 0.51 MT in the same quarter a year ago. "As per notifications from central and state governments, steel and mining, being essential services and continuous process industries, are exempt from the lockdown measures subject to certain guidelines. However, the lockdown has led to logistic issues and lower demand driven by the shutdown of customer operations in automotive, construction and other segments since last few days of March 2020. "While this affected 4QFY20 sales volumes in India, production volume grew. . Tata Steel India also achieved an 8 per cent y-o-y production growth for full year FY20, along with the best ever annual sales," the company said in a statement.

This was supported by ramp up of Tata Steel BSL and acquisition of Usha Martin Steel business by Tata Steel Long product. Tata Steel BSL also recorded its best ever annual performance, it said.          In Europe also, the company said, it is cooperating with national guidelines of the relevant countries to combat COVID-19. Despite macro headwinds, the company said it was able to keep production and sales stable in fourth quarter. Overall European steel demand has declined compared to the normal conditions as many customers, including European car manufacturers, have currently paused production.

"The utilization levels are currently around 70 per cent and dispatches are continuing in both the UK and the Netherlands," the company said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

On Earth Day, calls grow to treat shock of coronavirus with 'green recovery'

As the world marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, calls were growing for governments to treat the shock of the coronavirus with green recovery packages to spur a shift to a low-carbon future.Although many countries remain ...

Islamic Centre of India urges Muslim community to pray at home during Ramzan, avoid gatherings

The Islamic Centre of India on Wednesday urged community members to observe Ramzan rituals while staying indoors and to pray that the battle with coronavirus gets over soon.The Islamic Centre also made announcements to the Muslims community...

Peru launches fund to support virus-hit football clubs

Perus football federation has said it will set up a million-dollar fund to help first and second division clubs counter the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. We have received the green light from CONMEBOL to dedicate the funds i...

Iran's Guard says it launched satellite amid US tensions

Irans Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday said it put the Islamic Republics first military satellite into orbit, dramatically unveiling what experts described as a secret space programme with a surprise launch that came amid wider tensions wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020