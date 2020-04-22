Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday fell Rs 16.4 to Rs 749.2 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in May declined by Rs 16.4, or 2.14 per cent, to Rs 749.2 per 10 kg in 25,000 lots.

The refined soya oil contracts for June dropped by Rs 15.8, or 2.13 per cent, to Rs 725.2 per 10 kg in 7,500 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.