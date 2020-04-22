AP announces one-time aid of Rs2k to 6,000 fishermen struck in Gujarat due to lockdown

Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday announced one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to over 6,000 fishermen stuck in Gujarat in view of COVID-19 lockdown. A decision in this regard was taken by chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy after reviewing the state's preparedness at large for combating COVID-19 disease amid rise in number of cases.

"The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to ensure that one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 is given to each of the fishermen stuck in Gujarat," an official statement said. He also said that Andhra Pradesh is ready to provide support to the Gujarat administration in improving facilities being provided to the stranded fishermen.

On April 21, Jagan had called on his Gujarat counterpart seeking measures at the earliest to support 6,000 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh. After the review meeting, the state government said COVID-19 testing is being done on a war footing mode and about 5,757 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

"AP leads the way in terms of testing and is ranked number 1 with respect to tests conducted per million in the country with the number standing at 830 at the moment," the statement said. The COVID-19 cases crossed 800 in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. PTI LUX DRR DRR

