Limit network testing for fixed line telecom services to 180 days: Trai N'

Telecom companies planning to launch fixed-line services should not be allowed to conduct network test for more than six months and they must not charge any fee from users during the trial period, regulator Trai said in a recommendation to the government on Wednesday. The recommendation from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) follows a series of references from the Department of Telecom (DoT) following concerns raised by some of the service providers over subscribers enrolment by Reliance Jio for mobile services during the trial phase.

Trai had earlier issued recommendations for network testing norms before commercial launch of services but the DoT in July 2019 asked the regulator for recommendations around wireline services also. Trai has suggested that there should be a limit of 90 days on the test phase involving test users, however, if the telecom service providers (TSP) fails to conclude network testing due to valid reasons, it may make a representation to the DoT seeking additional time for network testing giving detailed justification, which may be decided by the licence issuing authority on a case-to-case basis.

"The requisite norms to be followed for extension of timeline for network testing may be formulated by the Licensor. The total time period for network testing provided to the TSP shall not exceed 180 days," Trai said. The regulator has recommended no restriction on the time limit, if the network testing is conducted using wireline telephone test connections given to employees and business partners for test purpose only.

According to the recommendation, a telecom operator should not be allowed to enrol more than 5 per cent test users of its installed network capacity in service areas and only after giving 15 days prior information to the DoT and Trai. Telecom operators will need to clearly inform test users that it is not mandatory for the company to adhere to quality of service norms during the trial phase and therefore service may be sub-optimal along with a likely date of commercial launch.

"There won't be any charge (fixed charge or usage-based charge) during the test phase. CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) is also provided free of charge," Trai recommended. Even during the trial period, the telecom operators will need to adhere licence norms of verification of each test user, confidentiality of information, lawful interception and monitorin of service etc.

