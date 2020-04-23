Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar eases as oil rebound soothes nerves

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 01:19 IST
FOREX-Dollar eases as oil rebound soothes nerves

The dollar edged higher on Wednesday, adding to the previous session's gains, as safe-haven currencies remained largely well supported even as markets began to stabilize and oil prices recovered from another slump.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenback’s strength against six other major currencies, was 0.19% higher at 100.39. The index hit a two-week high of 100.50 earlier in the session. Brent crude oil rebounded from two days of losses and U.S. futures surged on Wednesday, bolstered by tentative talk of additional supply cuts from OPEC producers and U.S. inventory builds that were less dire than some expected.

U.S. crude oil futures turned negative on Monday for the first time in history, as a supply glut and lack of storage forced desperate traders to pay to get rid of oil. On Wednesday, most currencies traded in relatively narrow ranges against a backdrop of steadying stock markets.

"The focus is really on two things: what politicians and governments are doing dealing with the virus, and more importantly people are talking about the lockdown and the reopenings by state," Anderson said. The U.S. House of Representatives will pass Congress' latest coronavirus aid bill on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, paving the way for nearly $500 billion more in economic relief amid the pandemic.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that U.S. states are safely starting to reopen businesses, even as some public health officials warned that relaxing restrictions too quickly could trigger a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. The dollar was about flat against the Japanese yen. The yen climbed rose about 0.4% against the euro.

A rebound in oil prices after the recent sharp drops helped ease the strain on commodity-linked currencies. The dollar was 0.15% lower against its Canadian counterpart. The Norwegian crown remained weak on Wednesday, hitting a fresh near four-week low against the greenback.

The euro was range-bound before an EU meeting tomorrow to discuss financial aid in the euro zone. It was last down 0.3% against the dollar.. The Australian dollar was up 0.67% after a record surge in retail sales last month, spurred by panic buying.

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back the currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SI killed as his car hits 'neelgai' on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

A police sub-inspector posted in Agra district died on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here when his car collided with a neelgai, police said. Vijay Singh 50, a resident of Nandpur village, was going to Kannauj, when the accident took place on ...

Harvard drops $8.6 million stimulus allocation after Trump complaint

Harvard University said on Wednesday it had decided not to seek 8.6 million from the coronavirus stimulus law that it was qualified for, after an outcry led by U.S. President Donald Trump who questioned whether the elite school needed the m...

Trump immigration order curbing green cards is under legal review, may be delayed

A plan by President Donald Trump to temporarily block some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States is still undergoing legal review, which could delay its signing, according to White House aides on Wednesday. Trump says the...

Kung Fu Panda 4 plot, cast revealed, What about Kung Fu Panda 5?

Kung Fu Panda 4 may not have an official announcement, but fans have not given up their hope. The fourth sequel is one of the highly anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for a long time. Read further to get more details on it....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020