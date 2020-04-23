Left Menu
HEG partially resumes manufacturing operations at MP plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:20 IST
HEG partially resumes manufacturing operations at MP plant

Graphite electrode maker HEG has partially resumed the manufacturing operations at its plant in Madhya Pradesh from Thursday after obtaining the permission from the local district authority amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown. The company said that it has been taking all precautions, adopting social distancing and other safety measures as per the government/local administration guidelines across its operations in the above plant for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

"...in compliance of notification of MHA dated April 15, 2020, the company has partially resumed the manufacturing operations at its plant at Mandideep, near Bhopal, district Raisen, MP, from today (Thursday)...after obtaining the prior permission from the local district authority," the company said in a filing to BSE. Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the extended lockdown period up to May 3, the government, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to operate from April 20.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 951.60 apiece on BSE in morning trade, up 5 per cent..

