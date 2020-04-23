Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterlite Power commissions 765-kV Khandwa substation in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:49 IST
Sterlite Power commissions 765-kV Khandwa substation in Madhya Pradesh

Sterlite Power on Thursday announced commissioning of the 765-kilovolts (kV) Khandwa substation in Madhya Pradesh. "Sterlite Power, a leading global power transmission player, commissions the 765-kV Khandwa substation in Madhya Pradesh, which is part of the Khargone Transmission Ltd (KTL) project," according to a statement by the company.

This will help in stepping down high-voltage 1,320 MW power from the Khargone Power Plant to further distribute it downstream to 50 million households across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, it said. So far, Sterlite Power has commissioned 5 out of 6 elements in the project -- 765-kV substation at Khandwa, 765-kV DC Khandwa-Indore transmission line, 400-kV DC Khandwa-Khargone transmission line, 400-kV line-in line-out (LILO), and Dhule Bay Extension.

Sterlite Power won the Rs 1,370-crore Khargone transmission project in 2015 through a tariff-based competitive bidding process and is executing it under the build-own-operate-maintain (BOOM) model. Sterlite Power is a leading developer of power transmission infrastructure with projects of over 13,670 circuit kms and 24,800 mega volt amp in India and Brazil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-West Ham's Moyes says game must 'reset' after coronavirus crisis

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said the financial difficulties facing clubs amid the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt a rethink of the way they operate. Soccer in England was suspended indefinitely last month due to the new coronavir...

French retailers should be able to reopen from May 11- minister

The French government wants all retail outlets other than restaurants and bars to be able to reopen once a nationwide lockdown is lifted on May 11, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.The government has said that not all busine...

Security tightened at Delhi-Ghaziabad border amid lockdown

The police have tightened security on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border to check the movement of vehicles amid the coronavirus lockdown. Since morning policemen were seen stopping vehicles to check the travel passes of commuters rendering essentia...

COVID-19: China announces additional USD 30 million grant for WHO

China on Thursday announced an additional USD 30 million grant to the World Health Organisation, days after Beijing expressed serious concern over US President Donald Trumps decision to freeze the funding for the global health agency over i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020