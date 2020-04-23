Left Menu
Govt reconstitutes National Shipping Board; to be headed by ex DG Shipping Malini Shankar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:23 IST
Govt reconstitutes National Shipping Board; to be headed by ex DG Shipping Malini Shankar

The government has approved reconstitution of the National Shipping Board to be headed by former Director General of Shipping Malini Shankar, an official said. The National Shipping Board (NSB) is the highest advisory body on matters related to Indian shipping including the development there of and on such other matters arising out of the Merchant Shipping Act. The shipping ministry has approved reconstitution of the 16-member NSB, which will ne headed by former Director General of Shipping Malini Shankar, as per a communication from the ministry to the DG Shipping.

The members of the Board include DG Shipping Amitabh Kumar, Joint Secretary Shipping Satinder Pal Singh, one representative each of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, not below the rank of Directors, National Union of Seafarers of India representative Abdulgani Serang, Maritime Union of India representative Amar Singh Thakur and National Ship Owners' Association representative Anil Devli. Indian Coastal Conference Shipping Association member Aditya Suklikar, International Maritime Federation representative Capt Sanjya Prashar, Coastal Container Transporters Association representative Rahul Modi, Federation of Indian Exporters' Organisation representative Ajay Shah and Association of Multimodal Transporters of India representative Shantanu Bhadkamkar are also the members of the Board.

Besides, Capt Piyush Sinha, Balasubramaniam and Ishwar Achanta have been inducted as members of NSB..

