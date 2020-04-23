Startup Réseau Goes LIVE With its AI Summit

• Virtual AI Summit to take place on 24th and 30th April • Top speakers from various countries expected to participate • A fully online live-streamed event over 2 days will bring together over 50 speakers, across 23 sessions and 15-hours of 'LIVE' content. • The online summit will cover themes and tracks across core technology and applications, where AI is playing a massive role MUMBAI, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence is projected to add $15.7 Trillion to the Global GDP and increase it by 14% in 2030. According to recent studies conducted by a global think-tank, it is predicted that by 2030, 70% of companies, globally, might have adopted at least one type of AI technology at scale - thereby making it the biggest commercial opportunity in today's fast paced world. From the Indian context, AI has the ability to add US$957 billion, or 15 percent to India's current GDP value by 2035; and to create 40,000 jobs in the short run and 200,000 in the long run. Since January 2019, AI startups in India have attracted close to $900 Mn in venture funding. With the above statistics as a background, and the trends that AI as a technology has been exhibiting, Startup Réseau has announced The Mumbai AI Summit. Originally an offline event to be held in Mumbai, with the current COVID-19 situation, the event is now being held as a fully online live-streamed event over two-days, on 24th and 30th April. The Mumbai AI Summit brings over 50 speakers, across 23 sessions and 15-hours of 'LIVE' content. The online summit will cover themes and tracks across core technology and applications, where AI is playing a massive role. "At the virtual summit, you will hear from industry leaders, founders and technology evangelists coming together to share some of the best practices, and also tell us what's next in India's AI growth story, and how they envisage changes being brought about by the further evolution of the technology. The current pandemic has brought about several changes that will define our tomorrow, and AI has an important role to play in shaping the future of economies and achieving Vision 2030 goals laid down by the UN," says Sweta Tiwari, Co-Founder & COO, Startup Réseau.

One of the highlights of The Mumbai AI Summit is the India AI Landscape Report that features India's Top-100 AI Startups plotted on the EDGE Framework designed by Startup Réseau. Says Jagruti Bista, Project Lead - The Mumbai AI Summit, "What began as an AI research report, has now taken the shape of a full-fledged online summit. AI is here to disrupt the way we think and act. Upwards of $900 Mn has been invested in AI startups in India since Jan 2019. The EDGE Framework classifies AI on the basis of market size and industry adoption. We have further categorized these startups on the basis of industry, core technology being used and business function where they are applied. It gives a more holistic view of the AI startups ecosystem in India." In partnership with ResearchFox, The India AI Landscape report also includes a featured profile of India's Top-20 AI Influencers. This list of influencers includes a good mix of researchers, thought leaders, technology experts and founders in this list. The India AI Landscape Report also features a Q&A based interview of 12 thought leaders - industry leaders, technology experts, investors and founders giving their perspective on the AI and the Future of Enterprises. The Mumbai AI Summit is going to have some top-notch speakers from India and the international circuit - including experts such as Dr. Hugh Hind (from the founding team at BlackBerry), Mads Rydahl (former Head of Product Design at SIRI, acquired by Apple Inc.), Dr. Daya Sindhu (Founder & CEO, Itihaasa Research), Dr.P.Anandan (CEO, Wadhwani AI) and several more acclaimed industry leaders and technology experts. Some of the other marquee speakers include: • Ganesh Natarajan, Founder, 5F World • Ivaturi Vijay Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Crayon Data • Dr. Utpal Chakraborty, Head - Artificial Intelligence & Chief Data Scientist, YES Bank • Avnish Sabharwal, Managing Director (Open Innovation), Accenture Ventures • Jaspreet Bindra, Entrepreneur and Author, Ex- Mahindra Group • Kanishka Agiwal, Head - Artificial Intelligence (India & South Asia), AWS • Manish Singhal, Co-Founder, Pi Ventures • Rajashree Rao, Head of Partnerships & Ecosystems (APAC), Rolls Royce R2 Data Labs • Sudipta Ghosh, Partner & Data Analytics Leader, PwC India • Surbhi Rathore, Co-Founder & CEO, Symbl.AI and India Ambassador of Women in AI • Nitya Bhalla, Data Science Leader (South Asia), Nielsen • Vinayak Hegde, CTO-in-Residence, Microsoft for Startups • Swapan Rajdev, Co-Founder & CTO, Haptik • Shweta Doshi, Co-Founder, GreyAtom Technologies For more information on the event, log on to ww.themumbaisummit.com About Startup Réseau Built on the founding pillar of #StartupsFirst, 'Startup Réseau' is an ecosystem of Enterprises, Capital, Markets, and Services – for Startups, by bringing in various types of structured interface for enabling unique linkages between our core (Startups) and the business pillars ( Enterprises, Capital, Markets, and Services). With a core focus of setting-up and operating corporate accelerators, innovation programs and large format initiatives for a diverse set of industry partners; Startup Réseau owns IP's in the form of accelerator programs and conference properties. Startup Réseau is the entrepreneurial venture of professionals from the startup ecosystem, who have earlier successfully built India's top meta-accelerator. The founding team boasts of rich and diverse experience, and a global network of startup ecosystem enablers, founders, investors, corporates, universities and governments. Startup Réseau has developed a structured, result-driven model, for providing an environment to the stakeholders to set up new rules, enabling a possibility to proactively spot new ideas on the edge, as well as at the core of its business, and a place where such disruptive ideas can be protected from the organization while also being supported by it.

