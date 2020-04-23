Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pricol reopens Uttarakhand plant, begins operations in phased manner

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:58 IST
Pricol reopens Uttarakhand plant, begins operations in phased manner

Auto components maker Pricol on Thursday reopened its Uttarakhand-based plant, and said it will restart all activities in a phased manner. Based on the directives issued by the central and state government on the exemptions from lockdown, the operations of company's plant located at Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) will resume in phased manner, with effect from April 23, Pricol said in a regulatory filing.

The plant has received necessary approval from the government for the same, it added. Pricol manufactures components for all kinds of automobiles, including two wheelers, four wheelers and commercial vehicles. PTI MSS ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Turkey marks its 100th year of parliament amid coronavirus

A Turkish Airlines plane has flown over the country drawing the Turkish flag in its flight path to mark centennial celebrations for the founding of the nations parliament. The celebrations Thursday for Turkeys National Sovereignty and Child...

Japan officials puzzled by outbreak on docked cruise ship

Japanese officials are investigating an outbreak of the coronavirus among crew members of a cruise ship in Nagasaki, which has puzzled authorities because the southern port city has a relatively low number of infections and the vessel has b...

Sebi again extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level executive vacancies amid lockdown

Markets regulator Sebi has again extended the deadline to apply for the post of 147 senior level executives by more than a month till May 31 amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. On March 7, the regulator ...

U.S. judge dismisses actor Jussie Smollett's lawsuit alleging malicious prosecution

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by former Empire actor Jussie Smollett who accused the city of Chicago of malicious prosecution in concluding that his claim to having been the victim of a racist and homophobic beating was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020