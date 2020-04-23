Left Menu
101 Sri Lankan students studying in Punjab Univ evacuated by special flight from Amritsar

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:51 IST
101 Sri Lankan students studying in Punjab Univ evacuated by special flight from Amritsar

Over 100 Sri Lankan students studying at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) here were on Thursday evacuated by a special Sri Lankan airlines flight from Amritsar International Airport, officials said

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Deepti Uppal said the students were either staying at the premises of LPU or in paying guest accommodation near the university. LPU Additional Director Aman Mittal said the 101 students from the neighbouring country were stranded due to the lockdown imposed as part of measures to control coronavirus spread

Earlier, 259 Bhutanese students studying in LPU were airlifted through two different flights from Amritsar and Chandigarh airports by Bhutan government's special flights on March 28 and April 13 respectively.

