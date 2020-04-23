SEEDS distributes 10 lakh meals across 8 states amid coronavirus crisis

Left Menu
In its endeavour to support the most vulnerable and invisible communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS) distributed 10 lakh meals in 27 days of lockdown across eight states of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:12 IST
Since 1994, the organisation has worked extensively on every major disaster in the Indian subcontinent. Image Credit: ANI

In its endeavour to support the most vulnerable and invisible communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS) distributed 10 lakh meals in 27 days of lockdown across eight states of the country. Children in orphanages, daily wage earners, transgender communities, women-headed households, tribal families, slum dwellers, socially marginalised groups and commercial sex workers were reached out.

"While the pandemic is looming large, the need to save those going hungry like the underprivileged groups, people with disabilities, children in orphanage and many like these grows even more. Saving lives is extremely important," said Co-Founder of SEEDS Manu Gupta. SEEDS said it is working in close coordination with the administration at various levels to respond to the physical health, mental health and economic impacts of the pandemic across Delhi, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Odisha.

SEEDS follows a robust distribution process that is triangulated to verify the data received from the ground followed by a dynamic procurement and distribution process to the identified community members. The entire process is monitored by a special team right from the start to ensure a seamless flow of information at each level. SEEDS is India's first agency to be certified for the global Core Humanitarian Standards -- an international certification system for quality and accountability in humanitarian response. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

