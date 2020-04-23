Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank introduces mobile ATMs in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:11 IST
HDFC Bank introduces mobile ATMs in Kolkata

HDFC Bank has introduced mobile ATM facility in the city to help its customers and the people withdraw cash without moving out of the their locality during the ongoing lockdown, an official said. Every day, the mobile ATM will cover 3-5 locations between 10 am and 5 pm, he said.

"Our mobile ATM facility will help our customers and the general public get access to easy cash withdrawal and other facilities as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID-19," HDFC Bank Branch Banking Head Sandeep Kumar said. The locations for providing this service are being identified in consultation with the local authorities across the city.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing and sanitisation are being taken to ensure health safety of staff and customers at these facilities, the bank said in a statement. Before Kolkata, the lender has deployed such mobile ATMs across Mumbai, New Delhi, Allahabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China concealing real corona positive cases: US media

A New York-based Television channel has claimed that the Chinese authorities are hiding the facts about the real number of coronavirus positives in the country. It claims that Beijing has also issued orders to the provincial governments, as...

COVID-19: Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram provides relief to migrant workers in Delhi

Some 400 migrant workers, who have been stranded due to the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, have taken shelter at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram in Bhati Mines in New Delhi. The ashram, with the help of local administra...

Jharkhand HC seeks responses on steps taken to assist needy advocates

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of India, the state government, and others to file their responses on the steps taken to assist needy advocates across courts in the state. The direction comes days after the Jhark...

26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for US unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday. Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020