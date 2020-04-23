HDFC Bank introduces mobile ATMs in Kolkata

HDFC Bank has introduced mobile ATM facility in the city to help its customers and the people withdraw cash without moving out of the their locality during the ongoing lockdown, an official said. Every day, the mobile ATM will cover 3-5 locations between 10 am and 5 pm, he said.

"Our mobile ATM facility will help our customers and the general public get access to easy cash withdrawal and other facilities as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID-19," HDFC Bank Branch Banking Head Sandeep Kumar said. The locations for providing this service are being identified in consultation with the local authorities across the city.

All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing and sanitisation are being taken to ensure health safety of staff and customers at these facilities, the bank said in a statement. Before Kolkata, the lender has deployed such mobile ATMs across Mumbai, New Delhi, Allahabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad.

