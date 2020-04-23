Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss gov't expects deep recession due to coronavirus

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:31 IST
Swiss gov't expects deep recession due to coronavirus

The Swiss government forecast the country's economy will shrink 6.7% this year, saying it expected the recession triggered by the coronavirus epidemic to be worse than initially feared.

It expects the economy to grow 5.2% next year adjusted for large sporting events, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Thursday in a revision of its March forecast.

It had originally said it expected the country's economy to shrink 1.5% in 2020, before rebounding with a 3.3% increase in output in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China concealing real corona positive cases: US media

A New York-based Television channel has claimed that the Chinese authorities are hiding the facts about the real number of coronavirus positives in the country. It claims that Beijing has also issued orders to the provincial governments, as...

COVID-19: Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram provides relief to migrant workers in Delhi

Some 400 migrant workers, who have been stranded due to the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak, have taken shelter at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Ashram in Bhati Mines in New Delhi. The ashram, with the help of local administra...

Jharkhand HC seeks responses on steps taken to assist needy advocates

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday asked the Bar Council of India, the state government, and others to file their responses on the steps taken to assist needy advocates across courts in the state. The direction comes days after the Jhark...

26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

More than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for US unemployment benefits last week as job cuts escalated across an economy that remains all but shut down, the government said Thursday. Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020