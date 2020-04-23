Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industry facing multiple challenges in resuming operations: FIEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:08 IST
Industry facing multiple challenges in resuming operations: FIEO

Apex exporters' body FIEO has written to the commerce ministry highlighting multiple challenges that are holding back industrial units from starting operations even partially, despite relaxations in lockdown guidelines announced recently. Among the major challenges are skyrocketing charges of private transport vehicles, non-availability of premises with MSME units for stay of workers and certain states mandating industry to install touch-free sanitiser machines at entry and exit points of a factory.

FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai in a letter to the commerce secretary said the industry is concerned with many "restrictions and responsibilities imposed" by the revised guidelines and standard operating protocol of April 15, which are coming in the way of starting factories. Since state buses are not generally plying, such vehicles may be given to manufacturers for transportation of workers on reasonable charges, he suggested.  The revised guidelines require the stay of workers to be within the premises or in the adjacent building or requires their transportation in a dedicated vehicle and many units, particularly MSMEs, neither keep workers within the premises nor can quickly arrange to put them in an adjacent building.  "Since the private transport is not available and wherever available, its charges have skyrocketed, units prefer to wait till the lockdown is over. If workers are allowed to use their cycles/two-wheelers it can solve the problem of many units," he said.

He also said that the requirement of medical insurance of workers is creating a problem since workers are supplied by the contractor as many industries do not have workers on their pay roll.  "Since workers on payroll have ESI facility and contract worker may be covered by Ayushmaan Bharat scheme, this requirement may be relooked into," Sahai said adding states are interpreting the word preferably as mandatory and asking industry to install only touch-free sanitiser machines, which are very costly and in short supply, at entry, exit and a common area of a factory.  He said that Section 58 of the Disaster Management Act is interpreted differently by the states and some of the functionaries of the states are explaining that if any COVID-19 case is found, FIR will be filed against the owner(s) which requires suitable clarification from the ministry of home affairs.  "It is better if the responsibility of the owners(s) /management is detailed by the ministry/states," he said. Further, he said that the detailed guidelines talk about sealing of the factory if any COVID-19 case is detected.  "The sealing process is quite complicated and it may take 3-6 months' time for any industry to get permission to unseal it. Many units are therefore reluctant to open as such a situation is not ruled out. The industry is apprehensive as COVID-19 cases are on the rise and if the factory is sealed suddenly, the industry will be saddled with the cost of inputs as well as output, in addition to the fixed costs," he added.

He also added that many states have yet not issued the standard operating protocols, based on which the industry will evaluate its preparedness before applying for permission.  "At a few places in green or rural areas, manufacturing has not started as ancillaries providing important part/ components are in the red zone, thus continuous manufacturing is not viable," he said.  The director general said that for many auto clusters, the manufacturing hasn't started as the distribution channels have not been opened yet.  Some of the food processing units have reported that they are not getting the raw material as the village panchayats do not allow anyone to enter the village to procure such raw materials, he said adding for cashew industry, units are finding it difficult to get raw materials to start production.  The labour shortage is across industries and even affecting the transportation sector very badly, which is also deterring units from opening, Sahai said. PTI RR MKJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House set to pass $500 billion in coronavirus relief as unemployment soars

Hundreds of members of the U.S. House of Representatives will gather in Washington on Thursday to pass a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill, bringing the unprecedented total of funds approved for the crisis to nearly 3 trillion.The measure...

Able to cut transmission, minimise spread of COVID-19 in last 30 days, says Centre

India has been able to cut transmission, minimise spread and consistently ramp up COVID-19 testing in the last 30 days of lockdown, said Centre on Thursday. In last 30 days of lockdown, we have been able to cut transmission, minimise spread...

ICRC donates vital medical equipment to Gaza in coronavirus crisis

The International Committee of the Red Cross ICRC on Thursday donated vital intensive care equipment to Gaza hospitals but said they remain underequipped for any wider outbreak of the new coronavirus in the territory. With passage through G...

Police kills suspects of rape, murder of minor in Pak's Punjab

Police in Pakistans Punjab province shot dead four suspects of rape and murder of a five-year-old boy in an encounter late on Wednesday night, officials said on Thursday. According to the FIR, two vendors - Umair 18 and Abbas 20 - allegedly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020