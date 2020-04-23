Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on hopes worst for U.S. labor market over

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:06 IST
U.S. stock markets climbed higher at the open on Thursday as jobless claims declined for a third straight week, raising hopes that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the labor market might be over.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.27 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 23,543.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.11 points, or 0.40%, at 2,810.42, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 33.46 points, or 0.39%, to 8,528.84 at the opening bell.

