Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investors Clinic enters co-working business; forms equal JV with Kocreate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:22 IST
Investors Clinic enters co-working business; forms equal JV with Kocreate

Property brokerage firm Investors Clinic on Thursday said it has entered into a joint venture with Kocreate to foray into the co-working segment. The two companies will have a 50:50 partnership in the joint venture firm. Noida-based Investors Clinic group has also ventured into real estate development business. "The new company Kocreat has been formed to take the JV ahead. Both the companies are bringing together a capital of Rs 5 crore each for the initial phase," the company said in a statement. Investors Clinic will bring in the spaces through exclusive tie-ups with builders while Kocreate will manage the co-working centres. "I have been watching the growth of co-working spaces steadily in the last 3-4 years. We have been trying to expand our business operations and co-working is the next big leap we are taking now," Investors Clinic founder Honeyy Katiyal said.

The JV plans to open 5,000 desks in the national capital region. Nitin Gupta, co-founder of Kocreate said,"we already have two centres which we are running in Noida, under the brand name Kocreate". He said the JV firm will open more centres. Co-working segment has grown rapidly in India in the last few years, but it is facing a huge liquidity challenge because of lockdown to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization is needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the United States, WHOs biggest donor, may never restore funding to the...

CA chief says exploring 'all other options' to stage T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia CA chief executive Kevin Roberts on Thursday hinted at a possible change in dates for the T20 World Cup, saying we are exploring all other options to stage the event, which is originally scheduled for October-November. Lik...

U.S. Supreme Court eases path to deport immigrants for crimes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it easier for federal authorities to deport certain immigrants who have committed crimes in a victory for President Donald Trumps administration. The court ruled 5-4, with the conservative justices in...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, total cases climb to 41

After a five-day hiatus, Himachal Pradesh recorded a fresh case of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 41, officials said. A man from Sirmaur district tested positive, Additional Chief Secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020