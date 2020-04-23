Transport of cement is main problem, says industrialist

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:52 IST
Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI): India Cements Ltd vice-chairman N Srinivasan on Thursday informed the Tamil Nadu government that transporting cement was main problem during the ongoing lockdown and the company can resume operation once permission was granted to it. During a video conference presided over by Chief Minister K Palaniswami from the Secretariat on Thursday, Srinivasan said each industry has its own problem in resuming operations.

As far as the cement industry is concerned, transporting cement was the main problem as trucks are stuck midway and there were no drivers because of the COVID-19 lockdown, he said. "Cement industry has no problem in producing and selling cement. It can resume operation once the permission is obtained," Srinivasan, who is also the managing director of the city-based company, said.

The cement industry would face enormous difficulty in raising funds and paying salary to employees in future if the lockdown continued, he said. "However, we will strictly follow the protocols on social distancing, on who should enter the factory, safety of employees and also the standard operating procedures prepared by the company as per official guidelines," he said.

While expressing his gratitude to join the video conference, Srinivasan appreciated the government for the steps taken by it in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state. Aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the government had extended the lockdown till May 3 from April 14.

The state has reported 1,683 positive cases while 20 people have lost their lives due to the contagion so far. PTI VIJ NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

