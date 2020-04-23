Schaeffler India resumes production at Vadodara plant

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India Limited on Thursday announced resumption of operations at its Savli plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. The operations at the company's manufacturing facilities at Talegaon (Maharashtra), Maneja (Gujarat), and Hosur would, however, remain suspended till May 3, as per the government directives, Schaeffler India Ltd said in a release. Operations at Savli plant started with two shifts with 30 per cent attendance in each shift to maintain social distancing norms, the company said. The company has developed a detailed operating procedure to ensure safety and hygiene across plants and offices and these policies will remain in place till further notice, it said. The operations were commenced after securing government approval and following all safety norms directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Schaeffler India said. Under the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the extended lockdown period up to May 3 to contain coronavirus infection, the government, private industries and industrial establishments operating in rural areas, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed to operate from April 20. The guidelines have listed out standard operating protocols for social distancing at offices, workplaces, factories and establishments, and penalties for offences regarding violation of lockdown measures under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the IPC.

In addition, partial movement of goods have started from the warehouses in Vadodara and Chennai, following strict safety protocols, the company said. However, the three other plants are prepared to resume operations in case of an early approval or relaxations granted by the government, the company added. Schaeffler also said that all branch offices and corporate office will remain shut and employees would work from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.