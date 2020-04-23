Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:31 IST
Tata Trusts on Thursday said it has begun a community outreach programme across India to induce adoption of health practices in rural areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The campaign christened '5 Kadam, Corona Mukt Jeevan' ranges from video messages in many languages, dialects, short animation videos and infographics to audio messages, and SMS-based messaging, an official statement said. Over 70 celebrities from all over India have lent their support with video and audio message, including Nana Patekar, Sonali Kulkarni, Harbhajan Singh, Ila Arun, Atul Kulkarni, Malini Awasthi, and Sanju Samson, it said.

* * * * * Paytm partners Vodafone Idea for recharge programme Paytm on Thursday announced a tie up with Vodafone Idea under which the digital payments platform's customers earn money by recharging any prepaid number of the company. Any Paytm customer, including pharmacists, milk booth operators, newspaper vendors, even individuals such as security guards, can recharge any Vodafone Idea number and start earning as well, an official statement said. * * * * * COVID-19: Essar Foundation to provide up to 20 lakh meals Essar Foundation on Thursday said it will be providing between 12.50-20 lakh meals to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic.  The foundation has already provided almost 8 lakh meals to vulnerable sections of the society, including the homeless, daily wage earners, transgenders, and women with a background of domestic violence, an official statement said. * * * * * Essilor India donates Rs 75 lakh to PM CARES fund Ophthalmic optics firm Essilor India on Thursday said it has donated Rs 75 lakh to PM CARES Fund, and is taking multiple initiatives for frontline responders and care givers.

The initiatives include donation of 8,000 plano eye glasses to different state departments and other frontline responders and caregivers of COVID-19, Essilor India said in a statement..

