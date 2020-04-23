Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIDBI to provide special liquidity for on-lending to MSMEs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:03 IST
SIDBI to provide special liquidity for on-lending to MSMEs

Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) on Thursday said it will provide special liquidity to banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions for on-lending to micro, small and medium enterprises that are affected by the COVID-19-related disruptions. The liquidity will be offered to banks, NBFCs and MFIs as term loans for a tenor of 90 days and for a maximum period of one year, Sidbi said. “We are ously working towards helping MSMEs survive the crisis created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping the current situation in mind, we were provided a special liquidity window of Rs 15,000 crore by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to enable MSMEs to tide over their liquidity crunch. The funds will be channelized to MSMEs through eligible banks, NBFCs and MFIs," Sidbi's chairman and managing director Mohammad Mustafa said in a release.

With this facility, MSMEs liquidity issues shall be addressed, timely and adequately, he added. Along with Sidbi, the RBI on April 17 had announced to provide special refinance facilities of Rs 25,000 crore to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and Rs 10,000 crore to National Housing Bank (NHB).

The RBI said the advances will be charged at the repo rate at the time of accessing the facility. Sidbi said to be eligible under this scheme, a bank (public sector bank, private sector bank, foreign bank and SFBs) should have a sizeable outstanding loan portfolio to MSEs/micro credit and sound financials.

As per the last audited balance sheet, the bank should have a networth of minimum Rs 100 crore, a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of not less than 9 per cent and net non-performing assets (NPA) ratio not exceeding 10 per cent, the release said. For NBFCs and MFIs to be eligible, they should have been in operations for at least three years and should have a minimum credit rating of 'BBB-' or equivalent as on March 31, 2020.

The eligible NBFCs should have minimum net owned funds of Rs 20 crore and asset size of at least Rs 50 crore. The CAR of NBFCs and MFIs should be above the RBI requirements during the last 24 months, Sidbi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 training prog for healthcare professionals from SAARC meant for collaborating: MEA

A training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries is meant for connecting, collaborating and exchange of best practises for combatting the infection, the External Affairs Ministry s...

Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category

Facebook Inc has removed pseudoscience as an option for advertisers who want to target audiences, a category available until this week even as the worlds largest social media network vowed to curb misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic....

Pakistan announced USD 595 million plan to tackle coronavirus

Pakistan on Thursday launched USD-595 million plan to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Pakistan Foreign Office FO said the Preparedness and Response Plan PPRP will strengthen the countrys capacity in emergency prevention,...

WHO to launch initiative to share COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines-statement

The World Health Organization WHO said it would announce a landmark collaboration on Friday to speed development of safe, effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The Geneva-based agency, in a brief state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020