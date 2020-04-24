Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaguar Land Rover to gradually resume production from May 18

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to gradually resume production from May 18 starting with manufacturing plants at Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria.

ANI | Whitley | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:26 IST
Jaguar Land Rover to gradually resume production from May 18
JLR is Britain's largest automotive manufacturer. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to gradually resume production from May 18 starting with manufacturing plants at Solihull in the UK as well as in Slovakia and Austria. "In China, we are beginning to see recovery in vehicle sales and customers are returning to our showrooms. Our joint venture plant in Changshu has been in operation since the middle of February," JLR said in a statement.

As countries are relaxing distancing guidelines and retailers are reopening around the world, the restart of production at our other plants will be confirmed in due course, it added. "The health and well-being of our employees is our first priority. We are developing a robust protocol and guidelines to support a safe return to work. We will adopt strict social distancing measures across our business and are currently evaluating a number of different measures to ensure we protect and reassure our workforce when they begin to return to work," said JLR.

Earlier this month, Britain's largest automotive manufacturer said its retail sales in fiscal 2019-20 totalled 5.08 lakh vehicles, down 12.1 per cent year-on-year primarily as a result of the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacting sales in the fourth quarter. The company's total retail sales for the quarter ending March 31 were 1.09 lakh vehicles, down 30.9 per cent compared to the same period last year. Fiscal 2019-20 sales were impacted across all regions with lower sales in North America (7.5 per cent down on record prior year), China (8.9 per cent), UK (9.6 per cent), Europe (16.1 per cent) and overseas (20.3 per cent).

"We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow the guidance of all relevant authorities in the markets in which we operate," said JLR. "Jaguar Land Rover is doing whatever it can to support its communities through the current situation. The company's thoughts are with those directly affected by COVID-19 and with the healthcare professionals, whose role in combating this virus is appreciated by all." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Funeral of COVID-19 victim held amid protest in Karnataka

The funeral of a 75-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, was held amid opposition from local people in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday. The final rites of the woman from Kasba village were held at the Hindu Ru...

Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson saidAt about 1130 hours, Pakistan Army ini...

Amfi assures investors after Franklin Templeton MF shuts six schemes

Industry body Amfi on Friday assured investors that majority of fixed income mutual funds assets are invested in superior credit quality securities and such schemes have appropriate liquidity to ensure normal operations. The statement by th...

NEWALERT

SC grants protection against coercive measures for 3 weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on FIRs against him in various states....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020