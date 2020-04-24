Left Menu
Development News Edition

Co-working space operators form Indian Workspace Association amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:48 IST
Co-working space operators form Indian Workspace Association amid COVID-19 crisis

Faced with liquidity crisis and loss of business due to the nationwide lockdown, the country's top co-working space operators have come together to form an association to chalk out strategies to deal with immediate cash-flow challenges and future roadmap. The industry body named Indian Workspace Association (IWA) will represent the problems faced by the industry to the government as well as other stakeholders. The co-working segment has been growing at a rapid pace over the past few years. The operators take space on lease from realty firms or landlords and then sub-lease to their clients which are startups, freelancers and corporates. However, following the lockdown, these players are facing a huge liquidity crisis as many of their clients have shown reluctance in paying rents and some of them even cancelling agreements. "Co-working and flexible workspace providers across the country have come together to form the Indian Workspace Association, that will be the de-facto voice of the workspace industry in India," the industry body said in a statement. Although the association has been formed to represent and protect the wider interests of the industry as a whole, the IWA's immediate goal is to define protocols and practices for the industry to address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The association would plan strategies for the way forward in a post-coronavirus world, it said

IWA will represent majority of companies in the co-working and flexible workspace segment. It currently comprises more than 40 players - at both national and state levels. The association is led by a core team of six members who have been nominated by the larger group to advocate the industry's concerns and put forth demands to the key stakeholders

Karan Virwani, CEO, WeWork India; Akshit Mehta, Founder, Vorqspace; Pranay Gupta, Co-founder, 91 Springboard; Shesh Rao Paplikar, CEO, BHIVE Workpsace; Srishti Dhir, founder, Hub and Oak; Vikas Lakhani, Co-founder, InstaOffice and Yatin K Thakur, Founder, CoworkIn are the six members. "Like most industries, the co-working industry has also been considerably impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic. Thus, we felt the need to create an association to synergise our efforts to help us present our unified position in front of our partners, industry stakeholders, as well as the government," said Pranay Gupta. In the current environment, he said the IWA’s top priority is to seek government support, rent waiver from landlords and discounts from service providers. "We are liaising with the relevant ministries and authorities to get support and relief for the industry, which could eventually be passed on to our clients," Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

RATP boss aims to have 70% of Paris transport network running by May 11

French RATP boss Catherine Guillouard said on Friday the transport authorities were working towards having 70 of the Paris transport network operational by May 11 up from 30 now, ready for when France exits its lockdown.Making sure 70 of th...

Solar-powered food carts converted to virus disinfection vehicles in Kabul

Just a few weeks ago, Marzia Sikandar served burgers and rice from her solar-powered mobile cart in Kabul, but now, wearing a protective suit, she distributes masks and offers free soap and water in the Afghan capital to combat the coronavi...

Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board extends NOC time period of several industries to June 30

In the wake of the lockdown being imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board has extended the No Objection Certificate NOC time period of industries, hotels, hospitals, ashrams and mining to June 30.The ind...

Korea to track quarantine breakers electronically

South Korea starting next week will strap electronic wristbands on people who ignore home-quarantine orders in its latest use of tracking technology to control its outbreak. Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip on Friday said those who refuse ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020