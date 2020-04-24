Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese central bank sets rate of 3,625 pounds per dollar at transfer firms, source says

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:09 IST
Lebanese central bank sets rate of 3,625 pounds per dollar at transfer firms, source says

The Lebanese central bank set an exchange rate of 3,625 Lebanese pounds per dollar to be applied by money-transfer firms on Friday, a central bank source said, 58% weaker than the official peg as the country grapples with a financial crisis.

The new rate applies to money sent through wire transfer offices, which are used by many Lebanese abroad to send money to family at home. The Lebanese pound has slumped on a parallel market since October, when the country's long-brewing economic troubles came to a head, prompting a financial and banking crisis considered the biggest risk to stability since the 1975-90 civil war.

The authorities are still applying the official peg of 1,507.5 pounds per dollar for essential imports -- fuel, wheat and medicine -- in an effort to slow spiralling inflation in the import-dependent economy. "Prices may change every day and will be set the day before," the central bank source said, adding that the rate reflected the price dollars were fetching at foreign exchange offices. "In the event that there are major fluctuations during the day, the price may be set again during the same day."

With dollars in short supply, the central bank earlier this month said the money-transfer services must issue cash in the local currency at a "market rate". Earlier this week, the central bank also said depositors with dollar accounts in Lebanon would be paid cash in pounds, also at a "market rate", within each bank's withdrawal limits.

Banking sources said they expected the rate applied to such withdrawals to be close to the rate set by the central bank for wire transfer firms. Banks, exchange dealers and the central bank will meet on Monday to make a decision. Parliament speaker Nabih Berri urged the government on Thursday to use its legal powers to halt the pound's "dramatic collapse" before it is "too late".

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni told al-Joumhuria newspaper on Friday the fall could not be attributed to economic, financial or monetary reasons and said it was down to "strong speculation and manipulation in the market". "This increased the fear of citizens and their concern, which brought about an increase in demand for the dollar."

Foreign currency dealers are on strike until Monday "to warn about the continued deterioration of the exchange rate", their syndicate announced late on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China's diplomats show teeth in defending virus response

From Asia to Africa, London to Berlin, Chinese envoys have set off diplomatic firestorms with a combative defense whenever their country is accused of not acting quickly enough to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. They belong to ...

Alex Rodriguez says wedding plans with Jennifer Lopez on pause due to coronavirus

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez were to marry this summer but their wedding is on hold due to the coronavirus situation. During an appearance on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the baseball star opened up about ...

Quibi announces satirical news show from British comic Nish Kumar

Short-form streaming service Quibi has commissioned a satirical news show from British comedian Nish Kumar. Titled Hello America, the comedy series is formatted as a typical morning news show, reported Deadline. Kumar will broadcast the s...

RATP boss aims to have 70% of Paris transport network running by May 11

French RATP boss Catherine Guillouard said on Friday the transport authorities were working towards having 70 of the Paris transport network operational by May 11 up from 30 now, ready for when France exits its lockdown.Making sure 70 of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020