Left Menu
Development News Edition

Southern European bond demand returns after early sell-off

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:39 IST
Southern European bond demand returns after early sell-off

Italian government bond yields rose briefly on Friday after EU leaders agreed to build a emergency fund to help states recover from the pandemic, but gave no details of the size, speed and structure of the package. The leaders agreed late Thursday in principle to a 1.5 trillion-euro rescue package to share the economic cost of the pandemic, which is falling disproportionately on southern European states. A decision on the details of the programme was delayed until the summer.

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose as much as 10 bps in early London trading, before reversing course as demand returned. It was last down around 3 bps at 1.97%. The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap was as much as 16 bps wider than late Thursday, before narrowing to 242.95 bps, still up 6 bps on the day. French President Emmanuel Macron said EU governments still disagreed over whether the emergency fund should be transferring grant money or simply making loans.

Spanish, Portuguese and Greek bond yields also rose in early trading, but to a lesser extent than Italy's, before falling again. Spain's 10-year government bond yield was last down 4 basis points at 1.01%. The benchmark German 10-year government bond yield fell around 3 bps as investors sought safety. It was last at -0.46 .

Italy's bond market faces another test on Friday, with S&P Global set to review the country's BBB credit rating - just two notches away from junk territory. A downgrade is considered unlikely, despite Italy's deteriorating debt outlook. Moody's said on Thursday that the pandemic will push Italy's public debt to record levels this year.

Rabobank rates strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said there was a strong economic case for S&P to lower Italy's rating but rating agencies faced political pressure not to downgrade low-rated eurozone sovereigns. "Our base case is that no change will be made but it's not based on an economic view or debt view at all - it's purely based on a reluctance by rating agencies to make politically unpopular moves," he said.

Fitch late on Thursday revised its outlook on Greece to stable from positive - the latest sign that the ratings outlook for euro zone sovereigns has worsened. Elsewhere, the 3-month euribor rate eased a touch but remained near four-year highs.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka to seek $400 mn debt swap facility from RBI to meet short term financial needs

Sri Lanka is set to enter into an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India for a currency swap worth USD 400 million to boost the foreign reserves and ensure the financial stability of the country which is badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic...

 IIFL Wealth Finance buys L&T Capital Markets for Rs 230 cr

LT Finance Holdings on Friday said it has sold its wholly-owned subsidiary&#160;LT Capital Markets LTCM to&#160;IIFL Wealth Finance for Rs 230 crore. The company had announced the deal in August 2019.On April 24, 2020, the company has compl...

Bajaj Finserv firms, staff collectively pledge Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Bajaj Finserv companies, along their staff, have jointly pledged to contribute Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Around 32,000 employees of Bajaj Finserv subsidiaries - Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Fi...

Hit by COVID-19 lockdown, Noida MSMEs seek Centre's help

Struggling to stay afloat due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs across Noida and Greater Noida have knocked the Centres door, seeking relief measures including interest-free l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020