Left Menu
Development News Edition

RailTel's FY20 consolidated income up 20 pc at Rs 1,243 crore

Mini-ratna public sector unit RailTel said on Friday it registered a consolidated income of Rs 1,243 crore in the financial year 2019-20, marking 20 per cent growth in the year-ago period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:40 IST
RailTel's FY20 consolidated income up 20 pc at Rs 1,243 crore
The company is one of the largest neutral telecom service providers. Image Credit: ANI

Mini-ratna public sector unit RailTel said on Friday it registered a consolidated income of Rs 1,243 crore in the financial year 2019-20, marking 20 per cent growth in the year-ago period. "While the telecom market has been posing negative growth for the past few years, RailTel not only managed to stay profitable but also recorded significant growth over the years," it said in a statement.

The net worth of the company has also grown steadily and consistently. The company maintained a steady profit and has been consistently paying dividends to the Ministry of Railways. RailTel is also one of the consistently profit-making telecom PSU despite gloomy market conditions, it said.

With a strong network of 55,000 route kilometres of optic fibre, RailTel has two tier-three data centres to provide countrywide broadband telecom and multimedia network in addition to modernisation of train operations and administration of network systems for Indian Railways. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka to seek $400 mn debt swap facility from RBI to meet short term financial needs

Sri Lanka is set to enter into an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India for a currency swap worth USD 400 million to boost the foreign reserves and ensure the financial stability of the country which is badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic...

 IIFL Wealth Finance buys L&T Capital Markets for Rs 230 cr

LT Finance Holdings on Friday said it has sold its wholly-owned subsidiary&#160;LT Capital Markets LTCM to&#160;IIFL Wealth Finance for Rs 230 crore. The company had announced the deal in August 2019.On April 24, 2020, the company has compl...

Bajaj Finserv firms, staff collectively pledge Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund

Bajaj Finserv companies, along their staff, have jointly pledged to contribute Rs 10.15 crore to PM-CARES Fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Around 32,000 employees of Bajaj Finserv subsidiaries - Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Housing Fi...

Hit by COVID-19 lockdown, Noida MSMEs seek Centre's help

Struggling to stay afloat due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs across Noida and Greater Noida have knocked the Centres door, seeking relief measures including interest-free l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020