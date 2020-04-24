Left Menu
IMF, WTO warn against export controls on medical supplies, food

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:57 IST
The growing use of export restrictions by governments can be "dangerously counterproductive" as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic, the IMF and WTO warned Friday

"We are concerned by supply disruptions from the growing use of export restrictions and other actions that limit trade of key medical supplies and food," the institutions said in a joint statement

Disruptions to supply chains and misdirection of critical productions could "prolong and exacerbate the health and economic crisis."

