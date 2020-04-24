Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITAT holds hearing through video conferencing for first time

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:00 IST
ITAT holds hearing through video conferencing for first time

A two-member bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on Friday heard and disposed of via video conferencing an urgent petition filed by Solapur-based Pandhes Infracon. In a first in the 79-year-old history of this tribunal, a division bench of the ITAT, led by the Tribunal's President Justice P P Bhatt, through web-based video conferencing platform, heard and disposed of an urgent stay petition even as the tribunal was closed due to lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19 spread, an official statement said. The petis heard by the bench of the ITAT Mumbai, comprising Justice Bhatt and ITAT Vice-President Pramod Kumar, through VC from their home offices.

The appellate, Solapur-based Pandhes Infracon Pvt Ltd, had sought an extremely urgent hearing of its stay petition on a notice of recovery of Rs 2.91 crore dues by Income Tax, Mumbai office for Assessment Year 2010-11. The company had earlier moved the Bombay High Court, but were directed to approach the ITAT first. "Granting the stay, the ITAT bench suspended all notices issued by the revenue authorities on the bankers and debtors of the company. The departmental representative, who was present during the course of hearing, was directed by the bench to inform the stay order to the Assessing Officer/Field Officer. "The bench meanwhile directed the company's related appeal for hearing on out of turn basis will be taken up on June 8, 2020," the statement said.

The ITAT benches based in 27 locations are equipped to hold similar hearings through VC on petitions made by assessees or revenue department on urgent matters as and when exigencies arise..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 predictions

The run on running backs is coming, but it wont be the only position blitzed in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Not a single safety or tight end went off the board among the top 32 and it took the final pick Thursday for the first r...

Oil sell-off, virus fears push FTSE 100 to second straight weekly loss

Londons FTSE 100 racked up losses for the second consecutive week on Friday, weighed down by falling oil majors BP and Shell while retail sales data showed the scale of the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.A report that Gilead S...

2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 2

Running backs went untouched during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but the position figures to be a popular one when the draft resumes on Friday night. The top 20 available prospects entering Round 2, per Field Level Medias pre-draf...

FIFA to give members $150m of virus relief funds

FIFA will release USD 150 million 139 million euros to its member football associations to help handle financial troubles caused by the coronavirus, the global governing body said on Friday. FIFA said that all operational funding for 2019 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020