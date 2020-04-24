Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uber offers free rides worth Rs 75 lakh to Delhi govt for healthcare workers, non-COVID patients

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:28 IST
Uber offers free rides worth Rs 75 lakh to Delhi govt for healthcare workers, non-COVID patients

Uber on Friday offered free rides worth Rs 75 lakh to the Delhi government for transporting frontline healthcare workers, government officials on COVID-19 related duties and for other essential services. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind  Kejriwal acknowledged the offer in a tweet.  "Thank you for your support for Delhi's healthcare workers. It is heartening to see so many organizations pitching in to help fight Corona," he tweeted. As part of its offer, the ride hailing firm has partnered with the government to deploy 200 UberMedic cars, free of charge, to transport non-COVID-19 patients in coordination with the Centralised Ambulance Trauma Services (CATS) helpline, it said in a statement.

The partnership with the Delhi government is part of Uber's global commitment to provide 10 million rides and food deliveries free of charge, recently announced by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. "The Delhi Government has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID-19. We feel privileged to be supporting the Delhi government in these challenging times and stand ready to provide essential services to help move what matters by leveraging our global experience, technology and network of drivers," Uber India and South Asia Director Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh said.

The company said all the UberMedic cars being provided to Delhi government are being fitted with a roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver, thereby limiting contact with the rider. Additionally, to maintain safety and hygiene standards, all drivers are being trained in safety procedures and being provided with personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizers and disinfectants to sanitise the cars between rides.

Uber's recently launched UberMedic service is already facilitating the provision of transporting frontline medical workers in 28 hospitals across 14 Indian cities..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India records biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

In the biggest spike in coronavirus infection on a single day, India on Friday recorded 1,752 fresh cases taking the total number of infected people to 23,452 even as doubling rate of the disease improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlie...

Coronavirus: Serbian authorities say gyms and hair salons will reopen next week

Authorities in Serbia say gyms and hair salons will reopen next week as part of easing measures against the coronavirus. Epidemiologist Predrag Kon says a curfew this weekend will remain in place despite apparent stabilisation of the situat...

UK to trial drones to deliver medical supplies

Britain will begin trials next week of using drones to deliver medical supplies as part of its response to the coronavirus outbreak, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.I fast-tracked trials to begin next week to carry medical su...

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 predictions

The run on running backs is coming, but it wont be the only position blitzed in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Not a single safety or tight end went off the board among the top 32 and it took the final pick Thursday for the first r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020