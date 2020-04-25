Amid COVID-19 Scare, Keralite Youth From UK Reaches Kozhikode for Treatment in a Chartered Flight

Kozhikode, Kerala, India: Business Wire India When the world is reeling under lockdown due to COVID-19, it was not a deterrent for Prasad Das from UK to travel all the way from UK to Kerala for a medical emergency at Aster MIMS Hospital, Kozhikode. Prasad Das a native of Vadakara district reached Kozhikode airport yesterday morning in a chartered flight from UK and got admitted to the hospital right away after going through the necessary screening test for coronavirus. Prasad, an IT professional working in Nottingham UK had received treatment for Gastrointestinal ailments from ASTER MIMS a year ago and had returned to UK after completion of the treatment. Due to coronavirus outbreak and UK hospitals being occupied with coronavirus emergencies seeking treatment locally was very difficult.

Prasad contacted Dr. Abhishek Rajan, Senior Gastrointestinal Surgeon at ASTER MIMS as his condition deteriorated. With the help of district administration and state health department all necessary formalities and permissions were obtained for him to fly down to Kozhikode yesterday morning in a chartered flight. The chartered flight carrying Prasad Das and family reached Karipur airport on Friday morning at 9 am and was taken to the ASTER MIMS Hospital in a specially arranged ambulance. Initial screening for coronavirus was conducted at the airport. Aster MIMS Calicut also happens to be the only facility certified to conduct the confirmatory test for COVID - 19 in Kerala.

Apart from Dr. Abhishek Rajan, ASTER MIMS Gastro Intestinal Sciences Head, DR. Anish Kumar, Gastro Intestinal Surgery Head, Dr. Sajeesh Sahadevan, Dr. Seethalakshmi, Dr. Naushif are attending to the patient. This news is a proud moment for the health care system in Kerala and all international patients looking for treatments in the state can be helped provided all necessary approvals from authorities are in place. At this moment Kerala is one of the safest zones for treatment for all domestic and international patients seeking high quality treatment.

About Aster DM Healthcare Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our hospitals, and clinics. We have over 20,000 plus dedicated employees across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well." We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.