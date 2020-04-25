IVAR World Launches a Wide Range of Organic Incense Sticks to Enhance Spiritual Feel Amid COVID-19

Left Menu
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Having carved a niche for Organic Agro Products in Indian Markets, IVAR Agro’s fragrance arm IVAR World today announced the launch of a wide range of innovative home-made organic incense and urged people to use these brands to enhance spiritual feel amid COVID-19 crisis and nationwide lockdown to contain it. Organic incense sticks have been launched in several fragrances. House blend fragrance series are essentially organic fragrances derived from and branded as Mogra, Chandan, Gold, Rajnigandha and Loban. In luxury brands comes under IVAR Founder’s Signature series and brands include Raat Raani and Rose. All brands of incense have a higher degree of finish with regard to organic raw materials. "With a wide network of distributors, we had entered the Indian market with Ivar Agro’s organic products and now IVAR World, with given the same wide sales network, would leverage the strength to provide solace to customers with its wide range of organic incense sticks. We have started the incense journey to make organic sticks which use age-old methods to produce, protecting the environment, sustaining actual perfume-making rituals,” said Dhananjay Gupta, Managing Director, IVAR World. IVAR World is a house of organic fragrances curating and creating new and exciting blends of organic fragrances. IVAR World manufactures all their perfumes with the freshest flowers and organic ingredients available with age-old methods of perfume making which is not possible with machines. The company’s perfumery is based in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh. Decades of practice, experimentation and R&D has resulted in these perfume blends that are being used in incense sticks. “We had planned to introduce our wide range of incense sticks in the Indian market in mid-2019 but our associate company Misty Interactive Studios faced a breach of contract and non-payment of unpaid bills worth USD 10 million by Zilingo Pte Ltd., Singapore. An arbitration process is in a very advance stage at Singapore International Centre. But this breach resulted in a delay of our launch of several innovative brands,” he added. “Due to COVID-19, our operations have been halted for a time being. All orders placed during this time will be delivered as soon as the lockdown is over. We, at IVAR World urge, all our dealers and customers, to stay clean, maintain proper hygiene, and stay safe. We have been receiving calls and messages for incense as people want to use more of it this time to also spiritually clean their houses. We assure people to make available beautiful fragrances at the earliest,” said Gupta. Production has already begun at the company’s manufacturing unit and IVAR World has directed all sales channels and partners to get all details about the schedule of delivery and key information by visiting www.ivarwold.com. Fragrance segment distributors who wish to partner with IVAR can connect with the company through its website by visiting careers page. They can also keep a watch on the company’s promotional activities and development on Instagram @Ivar_world and @djay2807. The company has also launched the IVAR World contest and got an overwhelming response. So far five people have contestants have won 32 inches LED Television sets. Image: IVAR World - Organic incense sticks PWRPWR

