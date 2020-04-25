Sleepwell Ramps up Manufacturing to Aid Healthcare During COVID-19 Crisis

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)• Sleepwell supplied approx. 10,000 mattresses and foam sheets to hospitals and quarantine centers• Sleepwell’s state-of-the-art production facilities in Greater Noida, Sahibabad, Talwada, Jalpaiguri and Erode were functional to cater to the increased demand• The supplies were made to Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi• Stringent precautions were undertaken in all factories to maintain hygiene amongst workers Sleepwell, India’s leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam Ltd., has lent aid to the Indian healthcare sector in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by ensuring timely supply of mattresses and foam sheets across the country. India is currently facing an acute shortage of beds to treat COVID-19 patients. In order to support the nation, Sleepwell has provided close to 10,000 mattresses and foam sheets to healthcare institutions and quarantine centers. A report by the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP) had earlier this month revealed that even if 5% of Indians are affected, there will be a requirement of four-five times the present count of hospital beds in the country. Sleepwell, India’s market leader in the category with close to five decades of experience in manufacturing and pan-India geographic reach supplied not only mattresses, but also foam sheets for high-quality face shield masks for doctors and paramedical staff. Amidst the lockdown, Sleepwell’s state-of-the-art production facilities in Greater Noida, Sahibabad, Talwada, Jalpaiguri and Erode were operational at optimum capacity to cater to COVID-19 led demands. Materials were sent to Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi - including the Quarantine Centre at AIIMS. Additionally, Sleepwell also extended a helping hand to the Himachal Government and donated 150 mattresses for hospitals in the region. Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Gautam, Managing Director, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, “At Sleepwell, we have always envisioned our commitment towards society as one of our core values. It therefore gives us immense pride to offer support to the healthcare industry, in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. The expertise undertaken during the manufacture is greatly surveilled, so that hygienic mattresses can be supplied to the states that are in the most need of healthcare and quarantine beds.” Stringent precautions were adhered in all Sleepwell manufacturing units to maintain hygiene• Social distancing of at least 1.5 meters maintained between all employees• Thermal checks conducted at main gates at all manufacturing units• Hand sanitization by everyone was ensured at all levels• Sitting arrangement at canteen made appropriately to maintain the distancing required• Sanitization of rooms & washrooms done twice daily, by spraying Naocl / Dettol / Savlon solution of approx 5% concentration Sleepwell is committed to ensuring that every COVID-19 patient has a safe and hygienic bed available where they can receive care and heal. Stringent precautions were adhered to which included regular thermal checks, sanitization at entry and exit points, mandatory face masks, strict 1.5 meters of social distancing by all company employees, contractual workers, vendors, security staff, transporters, visitors, drivers and their helpers. A mandatory sanitization of activity areas was regularly followed before and after operational activities. About SleepwellSleepwell has been a part of generations of delighted consumers over the last five decades and it continually strives towards attaining a perfect balance between latest technological advancements and the demands and luxuries of the modern consumer. It is a flagship brand of the Sheela Group, India’s leading manufacturer of Polyurethane foam and an ISO 9001 certified company. It has 10 state-of-the-art manufacturing units, a strong support of over 100 distributors and over 8000 dealers in India. Sheela Group commands approx. 30% market share of the Indian P.U. Foam industry. Its P.U. Foam is used in industries like automobiles, generators, shoes, garments, packaging and many others. A market leader in India with almost 50 years of experience, a pan India distribution and manufacturing network, a diverse product portfolio and robust R&D capabilities, define this pioneer in the business of comfort. For more information, please visit www.mysleepwell.com. Image: In view of the rising demand of hospital beds for catering to COVID-19 patients, Sleepwell‘s manufacturing facilities were operational at optimum capacity PWRPWR