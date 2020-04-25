Left Menu
Lockdown: Confusion prevails among shopkeepers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 16:54 IST
Lockdown: Confusion prevails among shopkeepers

Confusion prevailed among traders and shopkeepers across Rajasthan following the Centre's decision to allow some shops to open with mandatory precautions - like wearing of masks and social distancing -amid the current lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19. Shops opened in some areas and were closed later as the administration intervened. Many mandis and towns of the state are also reported to have shops opened first and later being closed.

Ravi Jindal, president of Sikar Road Trade Association, said some shopkeepers who opened shops in the morning were closed later on as no clear instructions had come. The shops will now be opened only after the situation becomes clear, he added.

Amid confusion, traders and businessmen kept inquiring authorities for clarification. A shopkeeper from Hanumangarh district said that after reading this news today, he and several other shopkeepers could not open shops as the situation was not clear.

Meanwhile, the state's home department has also issued an order to clarify the situation in the afternoon, an official said. The Union Home Ministry issued a clarification on Saturday afternoon that in rural areas, all shops except shopping malls are allowed to be opened, whereas in urban areas, all standalone shops, neighborhood shops and residential complexes Shops are allowed to open.

On Friday night, the Union Home Ministry had issued an order allowing all the registered shops in all the states and union territories to open with certain conditions from Saturday. Entire state is under lockdown from March 22.

