Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many states adopt concept of direct marketing of agri produce: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:51 IST
Many states adopt concept of direct marketing of agri produce: Centre

The Centre on Saturday said that various states have adopted the concept of direct marketing of farm produce that has helped cooperatives and farmers producers organisations (FPOs) in sale of agri products to bulk buyers. "As per the report received from the states, the direct marketing has facilitated the famers' groups, FPOs Cooperatives and all the stakeholders in effective and timely marketing of farm produce," the Union Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.  The ministry said it has been making concerted efforts to facilitate farmers in direct marketing and assure better returns.  It has also issued advisories to maintain social distancing in the mandis to prevent the spread of coronavirus

The states have been requested to promote the concept of 'direct marketing' to facilitate farmers/ group of farmers/FPOs/co-operatives in selling their produce to bulk buyers/big retailers/processors, etc.  The ministry had also issued an advisory to the states to promote direct marketing without insisting for licensing procedures and facilitate the farmers in timely marketing of farm produce.  In order to decongest the wholesale markets, the ministry introduced two modules under the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM), allowing FPOs to trade through this electronic platform.  Farmers have also been allowed to sell their produce from the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) registered warehouses notified as deemed market, and do not physically bring the produce the nearest mandis.  The ministry highlighted that several states have taken various steps to facilitate direct marketing.  These states are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

KL Rahul raises nearly Rs 8 lakh to aid vulnerable children

Indian batsman KL Rahul has raised almost Rs 8 lakh by auctioning his signed 2019 World Cup cricket kit to help the vulnerable children. On his 28th birthday, Rahul donated his personal cricketing equipment to the Bharat Army which auctione...

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...

2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in door-to-door survey: Bihar Health Secretary

A total of 2,526 people showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the door-to-door survey conducted in many districts, Lokesh Kumar Singh, health secretary, Bihar said on Saturday. Bihar government is conducting a door-to-door survey in many districts...

Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of UP

The Meteorological Centre here on Saturday said that thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with rain or hailstorm are very likely to occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh.Isolated places over Agra, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020