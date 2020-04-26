Left Menu
Carborundum Universal to resume operations of electro-minerals division in Kerala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 16:47 IST
Chennai, Apr26(PTI): Abrasives manufacturer Carborundum Universal Ltd(CUMI), part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, on Sunday said it is resuming operations at its electro-minerals division facilities in Kerala following relaxations announced by the state government in the COVID-19 lockdown. In a notification, the city-based company said operations at its units in Ernakulam and Thrissur would resume in line with exemptions granted by the state Industries Department and after obtaining requisite permissions from the local administrative authorities.

The company has earlier said it was 'partially resuming' manufacturing operations at its facilities in Hosur in Tamil Nadu with limited employees. The safety and well-being of the employees and other stake holders would continue to be of 'top priority' and the company was taking the necessary precautionary measures, the notification said.

Easing the over a month long lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, some state governments have allowed specified industries outside the virus hotspots and confinement zones to function subject to norms, including reduced workforce..

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

