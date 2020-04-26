Left Menu
Development News Edition

NLC India begins coal production in Odisha

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:54 IST
NLC India begins coal production in Odisha

Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI): NLC India on Sunday commenced coal production at its mine in Odisha, the company said. "NLC India Ltd's Talabira-II and III Opencast Coal Mine in Odisha having normative capacity of 20MTPA commenced coal production on Sunday," the Tamil Nadu-based company said.

"This marks the entry of NLC India Ltd into coal mining sector in Odisha," it said. Last year, the company had said it would invest more than Rs 17,000 crore for its thermal power projects and embarked on an afforestation programme inside and outside the coal mining area in Odisha.

The Navaratna company said the production of 20 million tonnes of coal per annum from Talabira II and III coal blocks would fuel its 4,200 MW thermal power projects in that state. The company was closely working with the Odisha Forest department to make the unit a 'model coal mine' by planting more trees than mandated, under relevant policies, the company had said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Germany says China sought to encourage positive COVID-19 comments

Chinese diplomats approached German government officials in an attempt to encourage them to make positive statements on how Beijing is handling the coronavirus pandemic, the German interior ministry said in a letter this month.The German go...

Israel reopens some businesses and considers resuming school year

Israel allowed some businesses to reopen on Sunday and said it was considering letting children return to school as part of trial efforts to ease coronavirus restrictions and help the countrys struggling economy.After weeks of closures, sho...

Snell clinches playoff berth in MLB The Show

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell posted a 2-1 record on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot in the MLB The Show Players League. Snell moved to 21-4, while second-place Joey Gallo 19-4 of the Texas Rangers was idle.The 2018 American League C...

Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings

Saudi Arabias King Salman has ordered an end to the death penalty for crimes committed by minors, according to a statement Sunday by a top official. The decision comes on the heels of another ordering judges to end the practice of flogging,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020