Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Japan expands stimulus again as pandemic pain deepens

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-04-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 10:50 IST
Bank of Japan expands stimulus again as pandemic pain deepens
Bank of Japan (file photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@BankofJapan)

The Bank of Japan expanded monetary stimulus on Monday and pledged to buy an unlimited amount of bonds to keep borrowing costs low as the government tries to spend its way out of the deepening economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

The move puts the BOJ in line with other major central banks that have unleashed unprecedented amounts of monetary support as the health crisis stokes fears of a deep global recession. The central bank also sharply cut its economic forecast and projected inflation would fall well short of its 2% target for three more years, suggesting its near-term focus will be to battle the crisis.

"Japan's economy is likely to remain in a severe situation for the time being due to the impact from the spread of COVID-19 at home and abroad," the central bank said in a statement. To ease corporate funding strains, the BOJ said, it will boost by three-fold the maximum amount of corporate bonds and commercial debt it buys to 20 trillion yen ($186 billion).

The central bank also clarified its commitment to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds by scrapping loose guidance to buy them at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen. "The BOJ will purchase necessary amounts of government bonds without setting an upper limit" to keep long-term interest rates around its 0% target, the statement said.

The central bank said it would buy government bonds and short-term securities "actively" for the time being to keep markets stable as the government issues more bonds to pay for its huge stimulus package. "For the BOJ, the removal of the bond-buying target is like killing two birds with one stone," as it can ramp up bond buying now and whittle it down later if it wants to end the ultra-loose policy, said Toru Suehiro, senior market economist at Mizuho Securities.

"With today's move, the BOJ can stand pat on monetary policy for the time being void of a disruptive market move," he said. At the meeting on Monday, cut short by a day as a precaution against the spread of the pandemic, the BOJ kept its interest rate targets unchanged, as had been widely expected.

The central bank, however, offered to pay a 0.1% interest to financial institutions that tap its new loan program to combat the pandemic - a move aimed at encouraging commercial banks to boost lending to cash-strapped firms. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will hold a news conference to explain the policy decision at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ targets short-term interest rates at -0.1%, and 10-year bond yields around 0%. It also buys government bonds and risky assets to pump money aggressively into the economy.

POLICY MIX WELCOMED

The BOJ's rate review precedes those this week by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which have sailed into uncharted territories to keep their economies afloat. Corporate funding costs have crept up in Japan despite the BOJ's decision last month to boost buying of risky assets, including corporate bonds and commercial debt, and create a loan program to assist funding of firms hit by the pandemic.

Removing the guidance on its bond-buying is largely a symbolic move. The BOJ has only purchased less than 20 trillion yen per year, as the bank's huge presence in the market allows it to control yields with fewer purchases. Still, the government welcome the move as a sign the central bank would help keep borrowing costs low to pay for the huge cost of battling the pandemic.

"Today's decision would enhance the effect of a policy mix," between the government and the central bank, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after attending the BOJ's meeting. Japan expanded a state of emergency this month that asks citizens to stay home and businesses to close, adding to woes for an economy already on the cusp of recession.

To ease the pain on the economy, the government boosted its spending package last week to a record $1.1 trillion yen, which will be paid for partly by issuing more bonds - straining Japan's already tattered finances. ($1 = 107.3300 yen)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Have considered coming out of retirement: Arjen Robben

Former Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben revealed that he has considered coming out of retirement from professional football. Robben bid adieu to his illustrious career, that took him from Groningen to PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Mun...

Justin Bieber shares adorable 'My Family' picture

Giving out some major relationship goals, singer Justin Bieber on Monday shared an adorable picture, featuring two of his dear ones, whom he calls his family. The 26-year-old singer hopped on to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of ...

U.S. Treasury currency report on trade partners delayed, Taiwan c.bank sources say

The U.S. Treasurys latest semi-annual report on trade practices of its major trading partners which was due this month has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources with direct knowledge at Taiwans central bank told Reuters....

Rangers' Gallo grabs playoff spot in MLB The Show

The Texas Rangers Joey Gallo continued to show his dominance in the MLB The Show Players League, going 4-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot and move back atop the standings with a 23-4 record. Gallo moved ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays Blake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020