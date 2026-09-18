Bank of Japan Raises Interest Rates to 31-Year High Amid Inflation Concerns

The Bank of Japan, in an anticipated move, has increased interest rates to 1.25%, the highest in 31 years. The decision aims to address potential inflation risks exceeding the targeted 2%.

During a two-day policy meeting, the board reached this decision with a 7-2 vote. Notably, board members Toichiro Asada and Ayano Sato dissented.

Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to provide further insights into the board’s decision at a news conference at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT).