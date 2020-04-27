IET India launches 'The IET Future Tech Panel'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): IET India launched its 'IET Future Tech Panel' on 24 April 2020. Chaired by Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, President, Aeris Communications India, the panel is conceptualised and designed to provide a neutral platform for interdisciplinary thought and action in areas of future technologies.

In 2015, the Indian arm of the IET launched the first of its thought leadership panels on the Internet of Things. The IET IoT Panel launched with five working groups, over the next five years engaged with key ministries of the government of India, contributed to policies and also organised four successful editions of IoT India Congress - the most important confluence of digital technology stakeholders in the region. On the same lines, IET India has now launched the IET Future Tech Panel.

"The IET Future Tech Panel is working on a vision to be the thought-hub for future technologies as well as future technologists. The panel is starting off with 11 working groups that will be working towards disseminating knowledge about future technologies and creating roadmaps for their adoption," said Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, Chair of The IET Future Tech Panel, recognising the importance of future technologies. Led by the volunteers of IET India, the IET Future Tech panel will be an inclusive, neutral and credible platform working towards the development of country-wide roadmaps and ecosystem building.

We had over 100 attendees from renowned companies both international and national like Broadband India Forum, Capgemini, Philips Healthcare, Siemens, Wipro, RPG Group, Tata Group, AT&T, Wells Fargo, Deloitte, IBM, Tech Mahindra, HCL among others. "IET India is proud of the role played in building awareness and deployment of technology in India through our thought leadership initiatives around IoT, Mobility and Future of Work," said Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India, speaking about the launch of the IET Future Tech Panel.

"The IET Future Tech Panel understands and promotes the need to bring together key industry stakeholders to be one step ahead of the changes happening around us owing to technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual reality, ML and Block chain," added Sanyal. "The pandemic is teaching us a lot about people and the impact of technology on them. Human-technology co-evolution comes at a price and people must gradually evolve and adjust to these changes," said Sir Robin Saxby, Founder and Ex-CEO, ARM Holdings; Advisor, IET Future Tech Panel, at the launch of the event.

Jim Morrish, Founder, Transforma Insights; Advisor, IET Future Tech Panel, at the launch expressed that technologies like Block Chain, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Nano-Things are playing a role in tackling the world's most pressing challenges. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)