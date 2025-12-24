Deloitte India and Google Cloud: A New Era in AI-Powered Cybersecurity
Deloitte India expands its partnership with Google Cloud to deliver AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. The collaboration aims to enhance threat detection, compliance, and security operations while supporting businesses undergoing digital transformation in India. It addresses challenges like AI-enabled threats, regulatory compliance, and cybersecurity skill shortages.
Deloitte India has announced an expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to offer AI-enhanced cybersecurity solutions, aiming to boost digital security for both businesses and government entities in India.
The partnership is set to assist clients in setting up modern Security Operations Centres (SOCs), transitioning existing systems into the cloud, and embracing 'security-as-a-service' models. This enhanced approach will improve threat detection, ensure compliance with data protection norms, and enable firms to manage security operations efficiently without large in-house teams.
With the rise of AI-driven threats and increasing data compliance demands, this collaboration seeks to provide an integrated, cloud-native security solution that safeguards against evolving threats, consolidates security data, and delivers scalable managed services.
