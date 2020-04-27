Left Menu
Development News Edition

India should look to convert world's 'hatred' for China into economic opportunity: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:40 IST
India should look to convert world's 'hatred' for China into economic opportunity: Gadkari
Union minister Nitin Gadkari (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said India should look at converting the world's "hatred" for China amid the coronavirus pandemic into an economic opportunity for itself by attracting large-scale foreign investments. Interacting with overseas Indian students via video conferencing, the minister for MSME, and Road Transport and Highways said across the world now, there is "hatred for China. Is it possible for us to convert it into an opportunity for India?" Referring to the economic package announced by Japan for its businesses exiting China, Gadkari said, "I feel that we should think about that and we will concentrate on it. We will open the Indian scenario for that. We will give the clearances and everything to them and attract foreign investment." Asked if India can take any action against China to incase it is found to have deliberately "suppressed" information on coronavirus, the minister said this was a sensitive subject related with the Ministry of External Affairs and the prime minister, and therefore it will not be appropriate for him to comment on it.

Gadkari said all government departments, particularly the finance ministry as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), are formulating policies to win the "economic war" post the COVID-19 pandemic and fulfill the prime minister's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy. "At the same time, we can make the infrastructure of Rs 100 lakh crore," he added.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh cleric tests positive for coronavirus after leading Ramzan prayers

A Muslim cleric has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after he conducted Ramzan prayers for a group of nearly two dozen people at a local mosque in southwest Bangladesh, according to a media report. The cleric led the prayers at a ...

Three more die of COVID-19 in Indore; district toll reaches 60

The coronavirus death toll in Indore rose to 60 after three more people succumbed to the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district, a health official said on Monday. The victims, in the age group of 55 to 67 years, died in different hospitals ...

UAE against unilateral changes to situation in Yemen - official

The United Arab Emirates stands against a decision by a main Yemeni southern separatist group to declare self-rule in areas it controls, and urges full implementation of a peace deal agreed last year for the south, minister of state for for...

7100 COVID-19 tests per million population, Andamans chasing virus: Chief Secretary

Andaman and Nicobar Chief Secretary Chetan Sanghi on Monday said that over 7,100 coronavirus tests per million population are being conducted in the Union Territory. Taking to Twitter, Sanghi said that the Andaman and Nicobar is chasing COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020