India should look to convert world's 'hatred' for China into economic opportunity: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said India should look at converting the world's "hatred" for China amid the coronavirus pandemic into an economic opportunity for itself by attracting large-scale foreign investments. Interacting with overseas Indian students via video conferencing, the minister for MSME, and Road Transport and Highways said across the world now, there is "hatred for China. Is it possible for us to convert it into an opportunity for India?" Referring to the economic package announced by Japan for its businesses exiting China, Gadkari said, "I feel that we should think about that and we will concentrate on it. We will open the Indian scenario for that. We will give the clearances and everything to them and attract foreign investment." Asked if India can take any action against China to incase it is found to have deliberately "suppressed" information on coronavirus, the minister said this was a sensitive subject related with the Ministry of External Affairs and the prime minister, and therefore it will not be appropriate for him to comment on it.

Gadkari said all government departments, particularly the finance ministry as well as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), are formulating policies to win the "economic war" post the COVID-19 pandemic and fulfill the prime minister's dream of making India a USD 5 trillion economy. "At the same time, we can make the infrastructure of Rs 100 lakh crore," he added.