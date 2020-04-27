Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes take online sales route amid coronavirus pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:30 IST
Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes take online sales route amid coronavirus pandemic
Representative Image

German automakers Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes on Monday said they have introduced online sales initiatives in India in order to help customers book vehicles from the safety of their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Volkswagen said it is digitizing its sales and service portfolio, enabling customers with the flexibility to choose their preferred model at their comfort and convenience.

The online retail process is simple, hassle-free, and provides an end-to-end contactless experience, the company said in a statement. From a customer displaying interest, to a conversation with the sales consultant up till the vehicle handover process, will be conducted virtually, the automaker added.

"With the launch of our simple, secure, and user-friendly online retail platform, we are pushing the boundaries of end-to-end retail sales and strengthening our commitment to customers," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said. Volkswagen has integrated its 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints, enabling customers to choose their preferred dealership while booking online.

Luxury carmaker BMW also said it has rolled out a unique contactless experience for its customers in India. The 'BMW Contactless Experience' enables customers to explore and buy new and pre-owned BMW cars, book vehicle service, make payments online.

"Amidst the current pandemic situation, we have successfully transformed our business processes and put in place various measures to effectively and efficiently serve our existing customers and prospects by leveraging new-age digital technologies," BMW Group India Acting President Arlindo Teixeira said. As business dynamics evolve post the current COVID -19 pandemic, the initiative will play a crucial role in offering seamless sales and aftersales services to existing and new customers, he added.

Similarly, Mercedes-Benz India said it has further developed its online sales platform and announced a host of new customer initiatives under the campaign 'Merc from Home'. The initiative focuses on the ease of purchasing a vehicle using digital tools to facilitate the entire process, including online payment of products and services.

"The customers now can not only explore, select and make an online payment for our products and services from the comfort of their homes but can also get their Three-Pointed Star delivered right at their doorsteps, as per their convenience," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said. Honda Cars have also announced an online sales platform which it plans to integrate with its pan-India dealerships.

Hyundai Motor India has already integrated its entire sales network of over 500 dealerships across the country with its recently introduced online sales platform.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Azerbaijan Tourism Board Launches Innovative Health and Safety Campaign to Further Strengthen Tourism Industry

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Azerbaijan Tourism Board ATB, together with the State Tourism Agency STA of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in cooperation with Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan AQTA, has anno...

Centre on one hand seeks enforcement of lockdown, on other it issues order to reopen shops: WB CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PNT RMS SK SK

Centre on one hand seeks enforcement of lockdown, on other it issues order to reopen shops WB CM Mamata Banerjee. PTI PNT RMS SK SK...

5 civilians hurt as shell explodes at encounter site in J&K's Kulgam

At least five civilians were injured in a blast on Monday at the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district, where three militants were killed in the morning, officials said. An explosion took place at the encounter site at Lower ...

Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, there is no clarity: WB CM Mamata Banerjee on MHA order to open standalone shops.

Centre making conflicting statements on lockdown, there is no clarity WB CM Mamata Banerjee on MHA order to open standalone shops....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020