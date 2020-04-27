Left Menu
Development News Edition

French Chef Raymond Blanc, inducted into IHC Hall of Fame following in the footsteps of Ratan Tata and Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Recognising the huge contributions of hospitality and culinary professionals from across the world on the 5th International Hospitality Day, the International Hospitality Council (IHC) in association with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) initiated Chef Raymond Blanc, OBE, into the Hall of Fame.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:05 IST
French Chef Raymond Blanc, inducted into IHC Hall of Fame following in the footsteps of Ratan Tata and Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
French Chef Raymond Blanc, inducted into IHC Hall of Fame following in the footsteps of Ratan Tata and Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Recognising the huge contributions of hospitality and culinary professionals from across the world on the 5th International Hospitality Day, the International Hospitality Council (IHC) in association with the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) initiated Chef Raymond Blanc, OBE, into the Hall of Fame. Following in the footsteps of Ratan Tata and Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Raymond Blanc was inducted into the IHC's esteemed Hall of Fame for the year 2020. With the whole world under lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, IHC announced the award at the biggest and best ever e-Conclave that was held on April 24, 2020. Though not physically handed over to the iconic chef, the Hall of Fame awardee's name was announced in the online presence of hospitality experts, Michelin-starred chefs and even Young Chef Olympiad mentors from almost 60 countries of the world.

Chef Raymond Blanc, OBE, is a French chef, recognised as one of the finest chefs of the world. Completely self-taught, he has had significant influence on gastronomy through his career. After making humble beginnings in France as a waiter, Blanc reached England where he found a new lease on life. He started Les Quat' Saisons with his wife, Jenny. Its fresh and innovative tastes attracted guests and soon became a popular food destination for English people. The restaurant earned two Michelin stars and the Egon Ronay Guide Award for Best Restaurant in England. Soon after, he bought a manor house in Great Milton, Oxfordshire and started his dream hotel restaurant, Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons. Today, it is the only country house hotel that has retained two Michelin stars for over 30 years. Chef Blanc has also gone on to teach several proteges like Michael Caines OBE, Marco Pierre White and Bruno Loubet. He also is an author of many culinary titles and has hosted popular TV shows like Raymond Blanc's Kitchen Secrets, The Restaurant, Raymond Blanc: How to Cook Well and so on.

Chef Blanc's talent and innovative abilities are truly commendable which is what prompted the IHC to initiate him into the Hall of Fame. "I am very grateful that the International Hospitality Council has chosen me for this very special award. I am truly overwhelmed by this gesture," said Chef Blanc on receiving the honour. The announcement was made on the International Hospitality Day 24th April, in the biggest Global eConclave with attendees from 60 countries, organised by International Institute of Hotel Management with a powerful speaker profile discussing various issues related to the industry. The speaker list consisted of Professor David Foskett (MBE) Chairman IHC, Dr. Suborno Bose CEO IHC and Chairman IIHM Hotel School, Puneet Chaatwal MD and CEO Taj Hotels, Padma Shree Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Michelin Star Chef Chris Galvin and National Chef of Scotland Gary Maclean.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Firms need to gear up to raise output for tapping steel markets ceded by China due to COVID-19: JSPL

Domestic steel players need to gear up to raise production by improving efficiency and reducing cost to tap into the international markets, as China has become a net importer due to the COVID-19 impact, said JSPL Managing Director V R Sharm...

HDFC Life Q4 profit slips 15% to Rs 312 cr

HDFC Life Insurance on Monday reported 15 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 311.71 crore for March quarter of 2019-20, due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. It had registered a profit of Rs 364.01 crore in the same quarter...

Jharkhand says no to Centre's new guidelines on reopening shops during lockdown

The Jharkhand government has decided not to implement till May 3 the Centres guidelines giving relaxations to some shops due to a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Monday. He said CRPF personnel have been a...

Germany says China sought to encourage positive COVID-19 comments

Chinese diplomats approached German government officials in an attempt to encourage them to make positive statements on how Beijing is handling the coronavirus pandemic, the German interior ministry said in a letter this month.The German go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020