Cairn supporting India's energy security along with stringent measures to combat COVID-19

Cairn Oil & Gas said on Monday it continues to produce oil and gas for the country's energy security needs despite the twin challenges of global oil prices tanking along with COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown.

ANI | Barmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:15 IST
Cairn accounts for more than a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production.. Image Credit: ANI

Cairn Oil & Gas said on Monday it continues to produce oil and gas for the country's energy security needs despite the twin challenges of global oil prices tanking along with COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown. India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company has maintained production at 160 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (KBOEPD), marginally down from 180 KBOEPD it was producing before the pandemic in the face of reduced offtake from customers owing to falling demand.

The company has contributed Rs 5 crore to the Rajasthan Chief Minister's COVID-19 Mitigation Fund in addition to Rs 5 crore contributed by Vedanta's Udaipur-based Hindustan Zinc. Both the Rajasthan-based Vedanta companies have undertaken extensive and expansive measures to ramp up community outreach spends already worth Rs 8 crore.

In its operations of 20 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries, 38 in Rajasthan alone. "For its home state and most prolific oil fields in Rajasthan, this means keeping crucial jobs, production, revenues, and therefore the regional economy going," it said in a statement.

(ANI)

