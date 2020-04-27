Ambala-based startup develops fabric to reduce infection risk among medical workers

An Ambala-based startup on Monday said it has developed a non-woven fabric useful in making coveralls which significantly reduces the risk of infection to medical workers and can be helpful in the fight against the coronavirus-related pandemic

NUFAB Technical Textiles, which has developed the fabric, claims the product is impregnable, permeable and above all breathable, which will help frontline medical workers immensely by reducing the infection risk up to 90 per cent

The value-added fabric is certified and approved by the DRDO and is extremely useful in making coveralls gowns - personal protection equipment used by health warriors, the company stated. NUFAB Director Salil Goyal said, "Our new offering is a specialised product and is certified from the DRDO. Besides being light weight, the fabric is breathable and thus, reduces chances of infection substantially." "The other benefit is that it is recyclable and eco-friendly," he added. PTI RSN MRMR