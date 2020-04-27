Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambala-based startup develops fabric to reduce infection risk among medical workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:22 IST
Ambala-based startup develops fabric to reduce infection risk among medical workers

An Ambala-based startup on Monday said it has developed a non-woven fabric useful in making coveralls which significantly reduces the risk of infection to medical workers and can be helpful in the fight against the coronavirus-related pandemic

NUFAB Technical Textiles, which has developed the fabric, claims the product is impregnable, permeable and above all breathable, which will help frontline medical workers immensely by reducing the infection risk up to 90 per cent

The value-added fabric is certified and approved by the DRDO and is extremely useful in making coveralls gowns - personal protection equipment used by health warriors, the company stated.    NUFAB Director Salil Goyal said, "Our new offering is a specialised product and is certified from the DRDO. Besides being light weight, the fabric is breathable and thus, reduces chances of infection substantially." "The other benefit is that it is recyclable and eco-friendly," he added. PTI RSN MRMR

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against three accused in Maoist case

The National Investigation Agency on Monday filed charge sheet in the Ernakulam NIA Special Court against three accused in connection with the Kozhikode Maoist Case. The charge sheet was filed against 20-year-old Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fas...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 640pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths---------------------------------------------...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 27

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 886 in country; cases climb to 28,380: Health ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 28,380 and the death toll due to it rose to 886 in the country on Monday, registering a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. There has been a spike of 1,46...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020