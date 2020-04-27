VMate joins hands MyGov platform for official COVID-19 info

Short video app VMate on Monday said it has joined hands with citizen engagement platform MyGov to support the government in the fight against coronavirus. "An official profile of the entity, named MyGovIndia, has been launched on VMate to cater official information related to the novel virus outbreak and the efforts being made on all fronts to curb its impact," the social media firm said in a statement. MyGov has also created channels on popular messaging apps WhatsApp and Telegram to spread messages related to COVID-19.