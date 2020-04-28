Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urgent need for measures to prevent economy from falling into slumber: Sajjan Jindal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 10:21 IST
Urgent need for measures to prevent economy from falling into slumber: Sajjan Jindal

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday said measures needed to taken as early as possible to prevent the country's economy from falling into a slumber. His concerns come ahead of the scheduled end of the nationwide lockdown on May 3.

The lockdown has had a positive effect in containing the coronavirus, but it is imperative to also move focus on economic wellbeing, the JSW Group Chairman said. "We need to rise now to ensure that the economy does not fall into a slumber that will take huge efforts to awaken. A depression in the economy is also a threat to this nation," he said in a statement.

The virus will be a threat till its vaccine is found, Jindal said. "However, we need to find ways to work within a 'new normal' to bring this economy back to capacity in the shortest period of time, " he said.

To contain spread of highly contagious COVID-19 virus, the government had announced a 21-day lockdown from March 25, which was further extended till May 3. Initially a complete lockdown had impacted businesses in every sector of the economy.

However, the government provided relaxation to industries from April 20 to lessen its impact on the economy. This move allowed many companies across sectors to resume their operations.

A company spokesperson said JSW Steel, which had reduced its production levels, has brought it back to the normal level. JSW Steel's all seven blast furnaces across country are now fully operational, he said.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

With children infected by COVID-19 feeling anxious as they adjust to isolation wards and PPE-clad doctors, health authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh look to keep them occupied with board games, cartoons and regular counselling. At the J...

ANALYSIS-Resilience of independent oil firms faces hedging, debt tests

Independent international oil producers can cope with plunging oil prices better than higher-cost U.S. shale firms but persistent low prices may still leave them struggling to repay debts and renew hedging facilities needed to protect reven...

'America's Got Talent', 'World of Dance' to have back-to-back season premieres

Reality television shows Americas Got Talent and World of Dance is set to have their season premieres back-to-back next month, NBC has announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two shows will arrive on May 26.The first episode of ...

Japan needs to keep emergency in place, 2021 Olympics 'difficult,' top doctor says

It is too early to consider lifting Japans state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020