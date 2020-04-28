Adani Power reports PLF of 68 pc in FY20, total income up 5.6 pc at Rs 27,842 crore

Adani Power clocked an average plant load factor (PLF) of 68 per cent during the year ended March 31 compared to 64 per cent in the previous year. The PLF was higher despite annual overhaul and capital overhaul of 11 units during the year compared to 4 units in the previous year due to higher domestic coal materialisation and execution of supplementary power purchase agreement in Adani Power Mundra Ltd.

Units sold during the year were 16 per cent higher at 64.1 billion units as compared to 55.2 billion units sold during the previous year due to higher PLF and sale of power of 4.3 billion units from Raigarh Energy Generation and Raipur Energen. Consolidated total income for the year ended March stood 5.6 per cent higher at Rs 27,842 crore as compared to Rs 26,362 crore in the previous year, Adani Power said in a statement.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the year declined to Rs 7,059 crore from Rs 7,431 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA includes net regulatory income pertaining to prior periods of Rs 1,285 crore during the year ended March 2020 compared to Rs 2,864 crore in the previous year based on regulatory orders received during the respective periods.

Further, the EBITDA for the year includes the one-time provision of Rs 329 crore compared to Rs 145 crore in the previous year. The depreciation charge for the year was Rs 3,007 crore after incorporating the consolidation of Raigarh Energy Generation and Raipur Energen as compared to Rs 2,751 crore for the previous year.

The loss after tax and exceptional items for the year ended March 2020 was Rs 2,275 crore as compared to a loss after tax and exceptional items of Rs 984 crore for the previous year. The loss for the year includes an exceptional item of Rs 1,003 crore pertaining to the write off of certain receivables and advances, owing to the acceptance of resolution plan submitted by the company for the acquisition of Korba West Power which is now renamed to Raigarh Energy Generation.

The total comprehensive loss after tax for the year ended March 2020 was Rs 2,264 crore for FY20 as compared to a total comprehensive loss of Rs 992 crore for the previous year. "The Adani Group has stood by its commitment to the nation to ensure uninterrupted availability of power in the tumultuous times of COVID-19 lockdown," said Chairman Gautam Adani.

"We are confident of India's ability to revive its economic growth engine and power up through hard work for the next phase of prosperity for its vast and energetic population," he said in a statement. (ANI)