Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merck Foundation to raise awareness about coronavirus in African French speaking countries in partnership with their First Ladies

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards for French Speaking African Countries in partnership with Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, the First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo; Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou, the First Lady of Niger; Hinda Deby Itno, the First Lady of Chad; Antoinette Sassou-Nguesso, the First Lady of Congo Brazzaville and Aminata Maiga Keita, the First Lady of Mali.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:39 IST
Merck Foundation to raise awareness about coronavirus in African French speaking countries in partnership with their First Ladies
Merck Foundation to raise awareness about coronavirus in African French speaking countries in partnership with their First Ladies.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/Kinshasa [Congo], April 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards for French Speaking African Countries in partnership with Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, the First Lady of Democratic Republic of Congo; Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou, the First Lady of Niger; Hinda Deby Itno, the First Lady of Chad; Antoinette Sassou-Nguesso, the First Lady of Congo Brazzaville and Aminata Maiga Keita, the First Lady of Mali. The theme of the awards is 'Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown'.

"The 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Award will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them," explained Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. "I am very proud to partner with the First Ladies of Africa in more than 15 countries to raise awareness about COVID 19 through our important partners, the media to be able to spectate facts from misconceptions and myth. This is very important during this unsettling period of our lives," Dr Rasha Kelej added.

"The pandemic has led to a horrifying increase in violence against women. Women and girls are under higher risk of domestic violence due to increased tensions in the household. Moreover, school closures translate into a heightened burden of informal care within families, affecting women negatively more than men. Many of these women are currently trapped with their abusers, struggling to access any support service, they are lonely and suffering in silence. This issue also needs to be highlighted by the journalists," further added Dr Kelej, while emphasising on a very important issue in the current scenario. The awards are open to all the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia platforms from French speaking African Countries. The awards have been also announced in English speaking, Portuguese speaking and Arabic speaking African countries. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

Merck Foundation has also initiated these awards in Asian and middle eastern Countries. Details of the Merck Foundation "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards

Who can Apply: Journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from Democratic Republic of Congo, Niger, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Mali and other French speaking African Countries.

Last date of submission: Entries can be submitted till June 30, 2020

How to apply? Entries can be submitted via Email to info@merck-foundation.com

along with your details (including Name, Gender, Country, Media house, Email address and Mobile Number) and entry as an attachment. Categories and Prize Money:

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible oin any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

The NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday. A director-level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested ...

A look at pass disappearances of NKorean leaders, officials

While Kim Jong Uns two-week absence has inspired speculation and rumors that he is gravely ill, he is not the first member of North Koreans ruling elite to disappear from public view. Some absences were caused by real trouble, including dea...

U.S. coronavirus deaths projected at over 74,000 by August

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak could exceed 74,000 by August, according to the University of Washingtons predictive model, often cited by White House officials and state public health authorities. Late on Monday, the univ...

Pope says obey rules during exit from coronavirus lockdowns

Pope Francis on Tuesday urged people to obey rules aimed at preventing a devastating second wave of infections as their leaders begin to ease coronavirus lockdowns.Francis spoke at the start of his daily private morning Mass, where he has b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020