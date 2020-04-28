Left Menu
Varroc gets permission to resume operations at various plants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 12:59 IST
Auto component maker Varroc Engineering on Tuesday said it has received permission to resume operations at its plants in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand. In light of the Ministry of Home Affairs Order dated April 15, 2020, the company has received conditional permission from the concerned authorities to resume operations for its Plants located at Chakan, Pune, Waluj, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), Varroc Engineering said in a regulatory filing.

These Plants shall be resuming operations at a lower scale and would gradually ramp up to align with the off-take from customers, it added. Besides, the company said its subsidiary Varroc Lighting Systems,  has also started production at its Novi Jicin and Richvald facilities (Czech Republic), last week and the ramp up is likely to happen post major customers resume the production at their facilities.

Other major facilities in Mexico, Morocco and Poland are expected to start in the beginning of May, Varrock said. The company manufactures and supplies exterior lighting systems, powertrains, electrical and electronics, body and chassis parts to passenger car and motorcycle companies worldwide.

